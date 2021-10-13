INDIANAPOLIS — Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has accepted Steuben County’s plan to become a vote center county, making it the 50th county in Indiana using the vote center model.
The Steuben County Election Board approved making the move last month.
“I applaud Steuben County on becoming a vote center county and helping hit an important milestone for the state of Indiana. More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties are now vote center counties, providing convenience and accessibility to their citizens,” Sullivan said. “Vote centers allow Hoosiers to cast their ballots at any voting location in their county. This not only helps save voters time, but also save counties money. Thank you, Clerk Tangi Manahan and the Steuben County Election Board for your hard work and planning that will benefit the voters of Steuben County.”
A vote center is a polling location where any eligible voter in the county may go to cast a ballot. For example, if you live in Fremont but work in Angola, you can go vote at a polling place in Angola instead of rushing home to Fremont to make it to a polling place in time to vote.
Vote centers can reduce costs for counties, increase turnout, provide local election officials more flexibility and improve overall convenience for voters, Sullivan said.
Steuben County will have seven vote center locations across the county for voters to use on Election Day, starting during the 2022 Primary Election.
In Indiana, 50 counties use the vote center model. To see the full list, visit https://bit.ly/3mSNvqq.
