FREMONT — Ned Snyder left a legacy with his passing on Tuesday, one that many in Fremont and in Steuben County will remember with fondness, as Snyder never knew a stranger.
Mr. Snyder was 82.
He was active in just about every facet of the community, doing a bit of everything from serving in town government, local non-profits and sharing his passion for schools by being on the Fremont School Board and the board of directors for Ivy Tech Community College.
And of course, he was well-known for his business, Snyder’s Culligan Soft Water Service.
“He was really involved in Fremont,” said his son, Chris Snyder. “He was on the school board at the time when it was really being pushed to consolidate.”
“Dad was adamant that Fremont keep our school. He said without our school, the community would shrivel and die.”
Ned himself was a 1956 graduate of Fremont High School. He went on from there to study at Indiana University, Bloomington.
A past member of the Fremont Town Board, Ned also was active with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and in economic development.
“He worked hard to not only grow his business, but to help others grow and be successful as well,” said Chris.
Ned was active in economic development at a time when a lot of manufacturing was attracted to Fremont.
He was also one of the people that helped develop the Abbott Estates housing development with other notable names such as Jim Penner and Jerry Beams. Janedale Drive, one of the roads in the subdivision, is named after Ned’s late wife, Jane.
Thanks to his tenure on the board for Ivy Tech Community College, the Snyder Ivy Tech Scholarship came to fruition. The scholarship is held at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
“He wanted to give kids the ability to improve themselves outside of a four-year education,” said Chris.
The scholarship goes to help local students attending Ivy Tech pay for their education, whether it’s for a two-year degree or a trade certificate.
In the early 1960s, Ned went into partnership with his father in the water business. When his father, George, retired, Ned took over and for the 40-or-so years following, he ran the business, racking up awards and a happy customer count that was through the roof.
“He won a number of awards for sales and service for small communities,” said Chris, who went to work for his dad in 1987.
Ned was also on the National Dealer’s Council.
Together, Ned and Chris were partners for several years before the business sold in 2000.
“We got along well as partners and it was a good living for both of us,” said Chris.
When his children were young, Ned worked concessions at Pokagon State Park for a few years. It’s a memory Chris said he remembers well, spending time as a child growing up in the park.
“He was generous to causes in the community and to his family, as well as others who needed help,” said Chris about his father. “It was very important to him.”
Quick-witted, Ned seemed to know everyone he came in contact with.
“The people I know of, they all talked very highly of him,” said Chris.
He enjoyed his time golfing, Indiana University basketball and football and being the life of the party telling jokes and ensuring everyone had a good time.
Visitation for Ned will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday June 3 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Funeral services will be Friday June 4 at 11 a.m. at Fremont United Methodist Church.
