Angola, IN (46703)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.