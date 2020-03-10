Several people arrested over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ricardo C. Albarron, 28, of the 9000 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Jeremy L. Combs, 31, of the 1000 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 600 block of West Mill Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Alize M. Degraw, 18, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Matthew E. Drew, 37, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jesus L. Lopez, 20, no address given, arrested in the 400 block of North Washington Street on misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Lori A. Malone, 57, of the 60000 block of Carls Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 300W, south of S.R. 120, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Arthur P. Marler II, 37, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Deborah L. Martin, 36, of the 6000 block of West C.R. 490N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and failure to register as a sex offender.
• Timothy A. Poertner, 31, of the 4000 block of West Bachelor Road, arrested on North Wayne Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
• Joshua W. Ramirez, 33, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Nkhai D. Scroggins, 19, of the 7000 block of C.R. 24, Butler, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation.
• Allen L. Tink. 29, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear and misdemeanor intimidation.
• Kenneth L. Uetrecht, 48, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested on S.R. 1 near C.R. 775S on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
• Corey M. Wray, 39, of the 300 block of Mechanic Street, arrested in the 100 block of West Harcourt Road on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
