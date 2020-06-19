Monday, June 22
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 10 a.m. Executive session.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Special meeting.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD offices, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m. Executive session.
Wednesday, June 24
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m. Special meeting. Executive session, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, June 26
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Steuben County Lakes Council, council office, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 2A, 10 a.m. Water quality meeting.
Wednesday, July 1
• Angola Parks and Recreation Department, parks office, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
