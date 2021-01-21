ANGOLA — Trine University’s average for employment or graduate school admission within six months of completing a degree remains above 99% for the past seven years, according to figures for its Class of 2020.
Trine’s Class of 2020 reported a 97.1% rate, with 95% employed in their field of study.
In addition, the 2020 figures reflect 100% employment in two of the university’s five main campus academic schools: the Ketner School of Business and the Franks School of Education. The Class of 2020 marked the eighth straight year all graduates of the Franks School of Education have been employed.
“Trine University graduates continue to be sought after by employers and graduate schools despite the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. “The fact that the vast majority of our Class of 2020 was able to secure employment in these unprecedented times provides not only further evidence of the value of a Trine education, but confidence that our graduates will significantly contribute to leading us into a period of economic recovery.”
Trine graduates will continue to contribute to the economy in Indiana and the Midwest. More than 80 percent of the Class of 2020 chose to work or go to graduate school in the region, and more than 60 percent chose to settle in the Hoosier state.
“Trine University’s Career Services staff continues to develop and build upon positive relationships with employers throughout the region,” said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. “This not only provides our students with internship and work opportunities, it supplies businesses throughout northeast Indiana and the Midwest with employees who are equipped with the knowledge and experience to help them thrive and expand.”
The university also continued to surpass national knowledge rates for graduate employment. Trine reported a knowledge rate of 86.6% for the Class of 2020, compared to a 64.8% national knowledge rate reported by the National Association of Colleges and Employers in 2018, the last year available.
