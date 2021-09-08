ANGOLA — Members of the Steuben County Council conducted perhaps one of the heaviest lifts of their budget workshop sessions Wednesday when they approved compensation for 2022.
In their first hour of what could be a three-day session, Council approved granting 3% raises for employees along with a $1,000 bonus, granted that the Steuben County Board of Commissioners agree that the money could be allocated from the county's COVID-19 funds it has received from the federal government.
The proposal, which covers employees who have been employed all of 2021, increases the payroll portion of the budget by $196,191. Councilman Dan Caruso estimated that the true costs, with inclusion of benefits, comes to $275,000. These figures do not include the COVID relief money, which is outside the county's budget.
"We're trying to give direction with this, but it is not set in stone," Councilwoman Ruth Beer said.
The figure could change at anytime today and Friday, if that session is necessary. Council typically finishes its budget trimming in two days even though three days is scheduled for the annual process. Also, Council has up until final passage in October to make changes.
The proposed raises and bonuses do not cover elected officials, special positions and part-time employees.
Many department heads requested additional employees. Beer estimated during an August session on budgets that department heads had requested about nine new employees for 2022. Tuesday morning the council approved three new positions in the surveyor's, prosecutor's and public defender's offices.
"I'm still sensitive to the new position needs," Caruso said.
Councilwoman Lisa Aldrich said she was in favor of giving the raises but reminded that there were other needs, particularly adding personnel, that could offset the spending.
Prior to the vote on Caruso's personnel proposal, Councilman Jim Getz offered a plan that would have provided bonuses based on longevity.
Getz also called for a 3% raise, but also would have provided $200 bonuses based on years of service up to a cap of $3,000.
Getz said he thought his proposal would cost less than what was approved, but Caruso disagreed, based on his calculations.
"The total cost of what I proposed is a lot less," Caruso said.
Getz said he wished the county could give out COVID bonuses based on who actually was working live and dealing with potential exposure to those carrying or ill with the virus. He singled out the sheriff's department and emergency medical service as examples.
"Where to you start and where do you stop," Council President Rick Shipe asked.
"I like your intentions on it I just don't think you can pick and choose," Beer said.
After a morning session dealing mainly with personnel, council started going through the budget line by line after the lunch break. The council will go through the budget page by page until its work is complete. All 120 pages of the budget.
"If there's a spot where we can squeeze out an extra dollar or two, we will," Shipe said, explaining the process to the three new members of the council who are going through their first budget writing exercise. Those include Aldrich, Bill Harter and Tony Isa.
The budget sessions continue today in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, and possibly again on Friday.
