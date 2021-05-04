ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are going to take yet another look at allowing off-road vehicles and possibly golf carts to use county roads.
Steuben County Commissioners agreed to take a look at a draft ordinances allowing use of off-road vehicles and golf carts on their roads.
However, if indications aired at Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners was any indication, the county allowing golf carts and ORVs on its roads is probably a long time coming.
"This opens it up to all county roads and that's my problem," Commissioners Lynne Liechty said. "You're just adding a tremendous hazard to our roads."
Liechty said Steuben County's roads, due to the topography and lakes, are often heavy with curves and hilly. This can make it difficult to see golf carts.
In addition, many of these vehicles do not travel fast enough for the posted speed limits on the roads. Most county roads are posted at 50 mph.
"I am opposed to any of those vehicles on our county roads," Liechty said.
"I agree. I don't think anything — golf carts — are safe on the county roads," Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
The trouble with communities with ordinance allowing golf carts is that the vehicles often have to travel along county or state roads in order to get to local streets.
The focus Monday seemed to be on off-road vehicles, some of which can travel at speeds that could keep up with posted speed limits. Because of their size, some are difficult to see without flags, Liechty said.
The main stumbling block tends to remain with golf carts, which can't travel much faster than 10 mph.
Many communities in the county allow golf cart use on town streets, and supposedly some are even being registered and licensed like other on-road vehicles.
"If you put stripes on a pig, it's still not a zebra," Robinson said.
The problem over the years has been golf carts because some of their users dart in and out of traffic and they are too slow to keep up with traffic. Many golf carts are driven by children who are not old enough to have a driver's license.
Sheriff's deputies will often cite golf cart operators who operate on county roads, often angering lake communities and towns.
"It's not as if we don't have them here. There's a lot of them," Robinson said.
There are even businesses whose sole trade is in golf carts, accessories and repair.
Commission board President Wil Howard said if anything more is done with a possible ordinance he wants to make sure it's at a meeting that's been well publicized so the public can attend and express their views. No such meeting has been planned.
Every year or two this topic gets presented to the commissioners, who consistently knock it down.
