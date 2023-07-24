ANGOLA — An Orland man is behind bars after he allegedly battered and raped a woman in Orland on Sunday.
Sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday, Brandon Kevin Hicks, 46, allegedly in a state of intoxication, battered, strangled and raped the victim, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Hicks is facing three rape charges in Steuben Superior Court.
Just after noon on Sunday, Steuben Sheriff's deputies were summoned to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to investigate a report of a sexual assault.
After gathering some preliminary information from the female victim, detectives were called in to assist in the investigation.
The initial investigation determined that the incident occurred at a residence in town in Orland.
Following a sexual assault exam and treatment of minor injuries, the female victim was able to provide details to Sheriff's detectives about the attack.
The suspect was identified as Hicks. The victim indicated that Hicks was intoxicated and allegedly battered, strangled and sexually assaulted her.
During the attack, the victim's dog attempted to protect the victim and was allegedly struck by Hicks with a closed fist.
Following the victim's interview with detectives, Hicks was subsequently located at an Orland residence and taken into custody without incident just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
A search warrant was also obtained and executed on the residence shortly after Hicks was located. Following an interview with Sheriff's detectives, Hicks was booked into the Steuben County Jail on the following preliminary charges:
• Rape, a Level 3 felony
• Strangulation, a Level 6 felony
• Domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor
• Animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor
When the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges in Steuben Superior Court Monday afternoon, three counts of Level 3 felony rape were charged.
Hicks remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance. Formal charges have not been filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office as of noon.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene was the Orland Town Marshal's Office.
If found guilty of the three Level 3 felony rape counts, Hicks is facing between 9-48 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.