ANGOLA — The Historic Preservation Commission approved two project requests Tuesday from downtown business owners.
The first request, a new roof and some paint for Monument Pizza, 60 N. Public Square, was recommended by Indiana Landmarks staff member Deb Parcell to be approved as submitted.
“The roof is a building’s first line of defense against weather,” said Parcell.
Libby Hysong spoke for the business, saying the building needs a new roof and the owners would like to paint black behind the sign on the front of the building.
The black, she said, will look nicer than the shade of orange the facade currently has behind the sign.
Recommendation for approval for both projects came without objection from any of the commission members.
Also approved were a number of improvements for 214 W. Maumee St., also known as Green Thumb Studios.
That work includes some facade work, stairs on the rear of the building, a fire door on one of the levels in the rear, windows, security cameras, brick and windowsill repairs, heating and cooling condensers and an exhaust fan for ventilation.
Photos of the property provided showed broken concrete windowsills that will be repaired with approval and where new windows will be installed.
Much like repairs at Monument, the commission approved the repairs without objection.
