ANGOLA — Steuben County Crime Stoppers and Land of Lakes Lions Club will hold their annual chicken barbecue fundraiser on Saturday at Angola Rural King from 9:30 a.m. until sold out at around noon. The price of the half chicken is $8.
“We are always the first in May,” said Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
Robinson said chicken barbecue is their annual event that allows them to fundraise for the Crime Stoppers anonymous dispatch line and pay for the tips. Robinson said that an average remuneration they pay to the tipper depends on the type of the reported offense.
“If the tips result in an arrest based on whatever the charge is, then the board is given the information, and they decide the amount that’s paid out as a cash payout for the tipster,” said Robinson.
He said the tips range from $100-$200 for a felony, and it is around $50 for a misdemeanor. Robinson said that more serious offenses, such as homicide, might pay out much greater.
Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tips line run through a community volunteer board with one law enforcement liaison to handle the tips. Part of the Crime Stoppers Board members, as well as Robinson and his deputy Michael Meeks will be at Rural King on saturday selling chicken with the Lions Club barbeque sauce.
The current Crime Stoppers Board includes President Kellie Knauer, Vice President Cari Martinez, Secretary/Treasurer Linda Fulton, Law Enforcement Representative Robinson, and members Bobbie Gilbert, Jim Grandin, Mayor Richard Hickman, Sarah Robinson, Abbie Mathiak, Andy Laughlin, LeAnn Dunham Boots and Aaron Kirtland.
Beside the anonymous tip line, the program also has an offshoot program in the schools called Tip 50 where the students can turn in information of what is happening in the school that if validated and found to be proper, the tipster receives $50.
