Sometimes an old idea becomes new again. Harvesting timber with draft horses or mules instead of heavy equipment is one of those ideas.
Property owners who want to maintain the growth of young trees, minimize soil compaction and reduce the amount of damage caused by logging are turning to old-fashioned methods of logging as a way to be environmentally friendly.
The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association has provided property owners in northeast Indiana with that kind of horsepower. Members use their teams of horses and mules to skid logs out of the woods to an open field, where heavy equipment can then load the logs onto trucks for a ride to the sawmill.
The Auburn-based association was incorporated as a non-for-profit organization in 1940 to promote the breeding, care and use of draft animals through education and public service. The family membership includes both owners and enthusiasts of draft animals from DeKalb, Noble, Steuben, LaGrange and Allen counties.
The association assists with the draft animal shows at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and the 4-H Doubletrees Club, provides wagon rides for numerous festivals and events, and participates in parades and educational activities. The association operates the Draft Animal Museum south of Auburn, showcasing horse-drawn agriculture, equipment and history.
It was a sunny, but chilly, day on March 20 when several DeKalb County Horsemen members gathered at the edge of the woods on the Prairie Heights School Corporation’s farm behind the high school. These photos show the teamsters and their draft animals at work in the woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.