ANGOLA — A man who conspired with others to take items from a home that had been seized as back rent and had previously been arrested after he was found with a sizeable amount of methamphetamine in his possession was sentenced to 21 years in prison by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee.
Ricky Lee Harget, 50, entered a plea of guilty to Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine in an amount greater than 28 grams, and in Level 4 felony burglary.
Fee accepted the sentencing recommendation of Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser that Harget be sent to prison for 12 years on the meth conviction and 9 years on the burglary conviction. Because the sentences are to be served consecutively, Harget will be in prison for 21 years.
A variety of lesser charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.
Harget was arrested in September 2022 while out on bond for a charge of possession of methamphetamine, for which he was charged in May 2022.
In that case, a large quantity of meth was found in Harget’s possession during a traffic stop in Angola.
Court records say another man told Harget and another man to retrieve his items that had been taken by his previous landlord in lieu of rent. He then Harget and the other man they could steal anything else they wanted while they were there.
The two men were caught in the rural Hamilton home by the homeowner.
Harget fled the scene in a white SUV while the other suspect was held at gunpoint by the homeowner until police arrived.
The homeowner shot at Harget as he fled but apparently did not strike him or his vehicle with the gunfire.
As part of his plea agreement, two counts of burglary to a structure, a Level 5 felony; and one count of unlawful use of a police radio, a Class B misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Had fee imposed the maximum sentences allowed, Harget could have been sentenced to 28 years in prison.
Harget was also ordered to make restitution to the victim of the burglary.
