ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County students will have the option to learn online this school year in light of the continuing threat of COVID-19 infection.
During Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Wednesday afternoon press conference, there was talk about reopening public schools and the excitement many feel about the chance to get back to a normal routine.
Angola High School junior Marcus Miller said he is ready to return to school. Miller would prefer the classroom learning method to learning online — the way classes have been conducted since mid-March when schools were closed due to the pandemic.
“We are going to provide a virtual online learning option to parents who just are not comfortable sending their children back to a traditional school setting,” said MSD Superintendent Brent Wilson. “Parents will be asked to commit to a nine-week grading period at a time for this virtual learning option.”
Each MSD student is issued a Chromebook at the beginning of the school year. The laptop computers are used in and out of school.
E-learning in the 2020-21 school year is especially important for families with a student with high-risk health issues, said Wilson.
“Packets of information for registration are being mailed out this week to our parents,” he said. “They just need to return the forms to let us know what option they are choosing for the school year or at least the first quarter.”
Planning continues for the coming school year, and more details will be released during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“We will be sending out information to parents with advice for their children as we get closer to starting the school year,” said Wilson, “reminders to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, etc.”
One tip that has been shared by parents on social media is to start getting children used to wearing masks before the school year starts. One suggestion is to have the student wear a mask around the house for a half hour a day.
There are many questions surrounding positive cases of COVID-19 that may arise on campus.
Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said if a teacher tests positive for the virus, he or she will be asked to quarantine.
As for the students and other staff members that may be exposed to that infected teacher, procedures may vary. For example, if a teacher who tests positive is a kindergarten teacher who interacts closely with the students, “wiping snotty noses,” Box said, “we may have to quarantine the whole classroom of children.”
“It really just depends on the situation that is going on at that time,” she said.
Box said a registered nurse liaison is being connected with school nurses and networking is being conducted with superintendents concerning testing and other medical issues.
Like the plans at MSD, Box said she’d heard “a lot of really amazing plans” broached by school districts incorporating a virtual learning option along with a more traditional classroom setting.
