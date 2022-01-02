ANGOLA — The Steuben County Auditor's Office has extended the deadline for people to file for property tax exemptions that will appear on their tax bills this year.
The typical deadline is Dec. 31 but it has been extended to Jan. 5.
Because county government shut down early on Thursday and was closed on Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year's holiday, the deadline has been changed to Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the close of business, which is 4:30 p.m. People should arrive much earlier than the close of business to allow for the time it takes for processing.
People who are mailing in their deduction applications who have signed and dated them no later than Dec. 31, 2021, with a postmark no later than Jan. 5 will be considered an on-time filing.
