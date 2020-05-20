ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners turned down a request to raise the bridge-like structure on the east side of Crooked Lake in order for larger boats to pass beneath it and make it out to the main body of water.
The structure near Pakrside Addition, a channel that leads to the lake on its east side near the Steuben County Park, will remain as is.
"The request to teat out that and make it taller so boats can can get under is not feasible," Commissioner Jim Crowl said in Monday's meeting of the commissioners.
"Not at this time," said highway Engineer Jen Sharkey.
Crowl said there were other bridge needs of greater importance in the county to spend money on this particular structure. The county is currently looking at reconstructing a bridge on Hanselman Road that has been limited in traffic weight due to its age and condition.
The request for the Parkside structure is one of two bridge requests that have been made at Crooked Lake. Other residents have requested that the C.R. 400W bridge that divides the second and third basins be raised, again to accommodate boat traffic.
Two years ago commissioners were asked to allow residents to hire a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study on raising the bridge.
Residents at the lake have requested the county raise the structure, but commissioners have balked because there’s nothing wrong with the bridge.
“The bridge is in excellent shape,” Crowl said during an Aug. 20, 2018 meeting of the commissioners. “I’m not interested in paying taxpayer money on it.”
Residents at Crooked Lake have requested the bridge be raised to better accommodate boat traffic between the second and third basins. As it stands now, only one boat at a time can pass under the bridge.
If residents do want to hire a consultant to determine the cost of raising it, commissioners said it would be a firm of their choosing.
“We are giving consideration but be cognizant of the conditions there,” said Ron Smith, president of the commissioners, during the Aug. 20, 2018 meeting.
Earlier in 2018 residents asked the Steuben County Highway Department about raising the bridge. Commissioners indicated then that the bridge would be left as is. The door was left open to raise the bridge if residents paid for it.
“It’s in good shape so I can’t see spending any money on it,” Crowl said at the time.
Sharkey said on Wednesday that talk about raising the C.R. 400W bridge has not come up in a while.
During the mid-1980s, residents of the Lake James chain of lakes, spurred on by residents at Jimmerson Lake, paid for the cost of raising the bridge between James and Jimmerson, C.R. 300W, which spans Jimmerson Creek.
That bridge has since been rebuilt, in 2003. At that time, walks were added to the bridge to accommodate pedestrian traffic from the various restaurants and businesses at the busy Four Corners area of the Lake James-Jimmerson Lake area.
