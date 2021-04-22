ANGOLA — Trine University has recognized five staff members with its Presidential Award for Excellence in Performance for the 2020-21 school year.
The award is given annually to non-faculty who show outstanding dedication and commitment to Trine University.
This year’s honorees were:
• Mary Ditmars, executive assistant for the Office of the President
• Evan Gustin, assistant dean of student services
• Jennifer LaRose, director of housing and event services
• Deborah McHenry, executive director of student success and retention
• O’Shea Owens, assistant athletic director for game operations and fan engagement
Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II said Ditmars, Gustin, LaRose and Owens were honored for exceptional efforts to make sure campus housing and athletic activities operated smoothly while maintaining health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. McHenry was recognized for leading the #TrineTogether initiative, demonstrating the university’s commitment to growing an inclusive community in which all races and creeds are represented.
“As I have said many times, this has been an unprecedented year in the history of Trine University, as well as our nation,” Brooks said. “We appreciate the outstanding effort all Trine faculty and staff have made to allow us to keep offering in-person classes, campus activities and athletic competitions as well as to foster discussions that build a more cohesive community. We are particularly grateful for the effort these five staff members have made this year to build a better Trine University.”
