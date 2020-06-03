ANGOLA — Angola High School held virtual award recognition for its 2020 seniors.
The virtual program was a 48-page color slide show that featured photos of class members who received scholarships and awards with opening remarks by senior Emily Land.
Those recognized included:
• Tori Araque — University of St. Francis: Founder’s Scholarship
• Emma Archbold — Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962 Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Lauren Baker — National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Dyer Ball — Ball State University: Legend Scholarship
• Molly Bell — National Honor Society cords
• Jaeger Bergquist — Trine University: Discovery Scholarship
• Kayla Berndt — Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
• Samantha Biernat — National Honor Society cords
• Forrest Blaschak — Trine University: Trine/AHS Tuition Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Harley Blum — Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
• Emma Boggs — Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Jett Boots — Trine University: Discovery Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship
• Brook Boyd — Bethel University: Presidential Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Presidential Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Top 10% of Class
• Khloe Boyer — Manchester University: Faculty Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Ted Brandon — National Honor Society cords
• Ryan Brandt — USMC Distinguished Athlete Award, High School Heisman (school winner), National Honor Society cords
• Lizi Brumbaugh — USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, Hoosier Next Generation Hoosier Educator’s Scholarship, Purdue University-FW: T/F Scholarship, Purdue University-FW: Music Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award
• Conner Campbell — SCCF: Tara Lynn Arnold Memorial Scholarship, Trine University: Trustee Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Top 10% of Class
• Taylor Clemens — SCCF: Sylvia E Jackson Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Autumn Cockroft — Central Michigan University: Centralis Maroon and Gold Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Collin Conrad — Senior Academic Bowl Award
• Amanda Cope — AHS Academic Achievement Award, Indiana Wesleyan University: Faculty Scholarship, Indiana Wesleyan University: IWU Grant, National Honor Society cords
• Sydney Craig — SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4-H Scholarship, American Legion Post No. 31 Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, National Wild Turkey Federation: Dr. Kennmar Scholarship (local and state), Delta Waterfowl Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Kylar Crowl — AHS Academic Achievement Award, Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship, Trine University: Alumni Referral Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Skylar Cruz — Grace College: Miller Success Scholarship
• Genna Davis — University of St. Francis: President’s Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Portfolio Scholarship, Wyland Foundation: Art Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Top 10% of Class
• Jadyn Davis — Trine University: Deans Scholarship, Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant
• Jessica Davis — National Honor Society cords
• Isabell Deem — Valedictorian, SCCF: Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, American Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship, Indiana University: Provost Scholarship, Indiana University: Olive Cole Endowed Scholarship, National Merit Scholarship: Commended Student, NECC All Academic Team, Wells Scholarship Nominee, National Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Health Occupations Education Award, FIST Senior Award, Top 10% of Class
• Kyla Elsten — SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Thomas Eyrich — French Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award
• Janna Fee — National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Kayla Fenstermaker — SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, SCCF: John and Rita Crimmins HOE Scholarship, SCCF: Gerald J Seagly Scholarship, Student Council Scholarship, American Legion Post No. 31 Nursing Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of 101 Lakes Angola Scholarship, Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962 Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, USMC Distinguished Athlete Award, High School Heisman (school winner), National Honor Society cords, French Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award, Top 10% of Class
• Summer Gilbert — SCCF: Snyder Ivy Tech State College Scholarship
• Sarah Haaser — AHS Academic Achievement Award, Senior Academic Bowl Award
• Haley Hart — Steel Dynamics Inc.: SDI Scholarship
• Elayna Hasty — Northern Indiana Better Business Bureau: Charly Butcher Student of Integrity Scholarship, Distinguished Young Woman Organization: Preliminary Scholarship, Trine University: Discovery Scholarship, IASP: Prudential Spirit of Community (state finalist)
• Colton Heffelfinger — National Honor Society cords
• Mickaela Hendrickson — Senior Academic Bowl Award
• Kenlee Hinman — National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Ross Holman — Trine University: Discovery Scholarship
• Audra James — SCCF: Cleon and Pauline Throop Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Gabby Kelly — National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Grace Kulow — Indiana Percussion Association: IPA Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Emily Land — SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, SCCF: John Fiandt Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Nicole Laney — University of St. Francis: Dean’s Scholarship
• Sami Lee — National Honor Society cords
• Valerie Leininger — Nathan Deahl Inspirational Student Scholarship, Trine University: Deans Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship
• Carter Lemon — Trine University: Deans Scholarship, Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant
• Ally Lorntz — SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Antonio Luevanos — National Honor Society cords
• MaeAnna Marteen — French Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award
• Micah McCoy — SCCF: Harry W. and Shirley L. Kelley Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Holly McGuire — Nathan Deahl Inspirational Student Scholarship
• Dylan McKinley — Trine University: Discovery Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship
• Emily McKinley — Nathan Deahl Inspirational Scholarship, Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship, Trine University: Girls’ State Award, National Honor Society cords
• Ashlyn Meyer — USMC Scholastic Excellence Award, University of Indianapolis: Richard Lugar Distinguished Academic Award, National Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Belle Michael — National Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Jenna Millay — SCCF: Alfred J. and Joyce E. Gutstein Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Victoria Miller — Salutatorian, SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, SCCF: Gene Wenzel Memorial Scholarship, SCCF: Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship, Tri Kappa Active Sorority Merit Scholarship, Student Council Scholarship, Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship, American Legion Post No. 31 Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, American Legion Post No. 31 Good Citizenship Award, DAR Good Citizen: School Winner, County Winner, Indiana University: Provost Scholarship, Indiana University: Cecil and Inez Harlos Scholarship, Wells Scholarship Nominee, National Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Top 10% of Class
• Taylor Mohamedali — National Honor Society Scholarship, Trine University: Presidential Scholarship, Trine University: Diversity Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Korbin Myers — Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship, Senior Academic Bowl Award
• Michelle Oberlin — Grand Valley State University: Academic Excellence Award, Grand Valley State University: Faculty Scholarship, French Honor Society cords
• Sean Oldenburg — Trine University: University Scholarship, Trine University: Legacy Scholarship, Trine University: eSport Scholarship
• Jayden Pearson — Purdue University: Marquis Scholarship, NECC All-Academic Team, National Honor Society cords, French Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Top 10% of Class
• Brock Perschke — National Honor Society Scholarship, Angola Classroom Teachers’ Association Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Sydney Reffeitt — SCCF: Susie Poor Memorial Teaching Scholarship, Trine University: Teacher Education Chair Scholarship, Trine University: Deans Education Scholarship, Top 10% of Class
• Ann Reiniche — National Honor Society cords
• Katelyn Rice — Purdue University-FW: T/F Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Madison Ritter — University of Dayton: Father Chaminade Scholarship
• Hannah Rowe-Burney — Trine University: University Scholarship, Trine University: Alumni Award, Trine University: Dual Enrollment Award, National Honor Society cords
• Chevi Sain — Huntington University: Merillat Grant
• Janna Schwartzengraber — National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Sydney Sheehan — National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Brooklynn Shively — Top 10% of Class
• Owen Shoup — National Honor Society cords
• Courtney Simmons — Delta Waterfowl Scholarship, St. Mary’s College: Bertrand Award, St. Mary’s College: Mother Pauline Award
• Maya Gres Smith — National Honor Society cords
• Hunter Smith — Tri Kappa Active Sorority Merit Scholarship, Trine University: Trustee Scholarship, Trine University: Alumni Scholarship, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Top 10% of Class
• Kaitlyn Snellenberger — Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Cait Snyder — National Honor Society cords
• Chase Soulliere — SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship, American Legion Post No. 31 Good Citizenship Award, NECC All Academic Team, National Honor Society cords, French Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Teryn Stanley — SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship, SCCF: Leon Huss Memorial Scholarship, SCCF: Gene E Kalb Memorial Scholarship, SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship, SCCF: Gerald J Seagly Scholarship, SCCF: Steven “Chad” Shively Memorial Scholarship, SCCF: Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship, Angola Classroom Teachers’ Association Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Sadie Steinmetz — Trine University: Presidential Scholarship, University of Indianapolis: Presidential Scholarship, Valparaiso University: Presidential Scholarship, Butler University: Presidential Scholarship, University of Indianapolis: Business Scholarship, National Honor Society cords
• Kylie Steury — SCCF: Glenn, Vera and Estell Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship, University of St. Francis: Presidential Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, French Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Maizey Strand — National Honor Society cords, Health Occupations Education Award
• Adam Stoy — Trine University: Deans Scholarship
• Sommer Stultz — National Honor Society cords
• Lauren Taylor — SCCF: Heart of the Arts Scholarship, Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship, French Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Kylie Thomas — National Honor Society cords, Top 10% of Class
• Lucas Waite — Trine University: Discovery Scholarship, Trine University: Alumni Referral Scholarship
• Haley Warstler — Mason’s Scholarship
• Isaac Wyatt — Student Council Scholarship, AHS Academic Achievement Award, Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship, National Honor Society cords, French Honor Society cords, Senior Academic Bowl Award, Top 10% of Class
• Megan Young — University of St. Francis: Dean’s Scholarship
