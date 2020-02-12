Candidate left off list
Due to incomplete information provided to The Herald Republican, the name of Chris Folland, candidate for Clear Lake Precinct Republican committeeman, was omitted from a story listing candidates on the ballot for the May Primary on Saturday.
The Herald Republican regrets the omission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.