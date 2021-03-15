ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• William K. Frost, 31, of the 3400 block of Comanche, Flint, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 354 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Michelle S. Hensley, 41, of the 100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, arrested on Oak Street at North Wayne Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Kevin D. Ladd, 41, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 200N, arrested at C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N, on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy under a protective order.
• Dustin S. McHale, 26, of the 400 block of Phillips Street, Auburn, arrested in the 800 block of South C.R. 465W, arrested on charges of felony domestic battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
• Daniel E. Priddy, 39, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested in the 6300 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested on a felony charge of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Michael C. Ramey-Sands, 21, of the 400 block of Lakeview Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested in the 200 block of West Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Sean A. Raymond, 38, of the 200 block of Viking Drive, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason R. Silcox, 26, of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on a charge of felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• Tomica R. Teetz, 29, of the 2200 block of New Haven Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 346 mile marker on charges of felony possession of a legend drug or precursor and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Justin Williamson, 31, of the 5200 block of Ethal, Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.