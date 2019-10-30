ANGOLA — Angola can help fortify the Marching Hornets as their bus goes around Public Square on Saturday morning on their way to the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state competition in Indianapolis.
The sendoff will be around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Band Director Andrew Keiser encouraged the community to show support for the students, who have worked hard this season.
“The group seems a lot closer this year,” said senior color guard member Michelle Oberlin.
The cohesion and hard work paid off. The Angola High School band has scored gold with distinction in Class C at its past two ISSMA competitions with its 2019 show “Fortress.”
With a two-week break between regional and semi-state, the Marching Hornets have focused on keeping their stride, not plateauing and looking forward to their best performance of the season on Saturday.
Class C bands perform at Decatur Central High School. If Angola is one of the top 10 bands, it will advance to ISSMA state finals Nov. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
For those that want to attend this Saturday at Decatur Central, admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and preschoolers. Angola is scheduled to take the field at 4:30 p.m., performing in about the middle of 20 bands from across the state. Awards are at 7 p.m.
Friday during fall break, musicians and guard met in the band room to listen to judges’ videotaped comments from the regional at Chesterton High School. While exact placements are not revealed to the public, the directors and bands get recorded tips to help them prepare for further contests. Visually, judges said the band has a “good understanding of expressive concepts.” They also gave Angola kudos for “form awareness.”
Keiser built specifically on one judge’s comment: “You earned the right to this moment through your performance.”
“This is a big compliment,” he said. The progression of the show’s music and choreography captivates the audience through a tension that evokes emotion as it comes to a crescendo conclusion.
The music starts with Mozart’s “Requiem” with a sprinkling of the hymn “A Mighty Fortress is our God” in a segue to Frank Ticheli’s “Sanctuary.” The main prop is a castle, a stony barrier that later opens to reveal a welcoming interior with stained glass and red carpets. Inside, a soloist performs, a symbol of isolation and strength.
Oberlin said in her four years with the color guard, "Fortress" has been one of her favorite shows. It includes a complete costume change for the guard, which she said was "hectic" at first but provides a stunning effect once perfected.
When it comes to the judges’ recordings, senior baritone player Raif Plots said the best moment was when a judge reacted to Sam Farnham’s baritone solo, seemingly struck wordless and murmuring a satisfied “mmm.”
“The baritone has a collection of short solos interjected with solos from the drum line. The judge was very impressed with the phrasing and musicality of that section, and later mentioned it at the end of the show, but it was great to hear the judge's immediate reaction,” said Keiser.
He said this is his favorite part of the season.
"We've checked the boxes," Keiser said. "Now we get to have fun, see what we're going to do with it, polish it."
The Marching Hornets' supporters are invited to see the final, polished show on Thursday, Nov. 7. A dinner will be served at 6 p.m. in the Angola Middle School cafeteria; the cost is a donation. At 7 p.m., a complete, practiced rendition of "Fortress" will be unveiled on the football field; in the gym if the weather is inclement.
"I feel proud, mostly," said senior clarinet player Brook Boyd. "It's a new sense of pride."
She said the band is close-knit this year. It is benefiting from "hype" and a positive attitude pouring through the ranks.
"We're keeping it fun in the rehearsals," said Boyd, "truly enjoying what we're doing."
She gave credit to Keiser and the school staff that works daily with the band.
"They've done a lot for us and they've kept positivity too," she said.
During this week before semi-state, Plots said the goal is to "improve on everything the judges said to work on and simultaneously keep up what they said was good."
Drum major Paige Grady, a junior, said since band camp this summer, the Marching Hornets have coalesced and "Fortress" has become a show to be proud of. A focus this week has been on choreography, Grady said, marking every footfall and movement for perfection.
"It's cool to see it come together," she said.
