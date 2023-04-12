Four people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Troy L. Brockhaus, 24, of the 300 block of Bee Ashin Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Sabrina V. Furar, 29, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Daniel E. Priddy, 41, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jackqueline J. Sirleaf, 36, of the 100 block of Pine Oak Drive, Mishawaka, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.