Monday, Dec. 12
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County American Rescue Plan Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, canceled.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 1 p.m.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, Angola USDA Service Center, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Suite L, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
