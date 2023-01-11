ANGOLA — The city of Angola will host a public meeting on its Water Availability Study on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Steuben Community Center auditorium, 317 S. Wayne St.
Private well owners are encouraged to attend.
The starting point for this research started when the city went looking for funding for water research, said Angola Water Superintendent Tom Selman.
This came about a few years ago when there was a proposed water company to be built in Williams County that could tap into the Michindoh Aquifer.
“Two years ago, we had some issues with a person in Ohio wanting to drill wells and pump water from that area to Toledo, and it sort of started the awareness of our source to people, possibly privatizing the water,” Selman explained.
Selman said for now, it seems that the initial deal fell through. However, he continued, another project that involves selling local water to a fish farm has evolved.
Although that project apparently did not pose an imminent threat to Steuben County, in the future it, along with the similar initiatives, could affect local wildlife and agriculture and the St. Joseph River basin, Selman said.
For that reason, the city came up with the funding to conduct water resources research similar to those the relevant authorities do on other local natural resources, such as gas and oil, said Selman.
The city also collaborates on this initiative with St. Joseph River Basin Commission, said Selman, and they were also looking to get other counties and the Steuben County Lakes Council involved, trying to get everybody on the same page, and that was what the upcoming meeting was about.
“We are all sort of looking for the same end goal, so we are looking to get more players involved,” said Selman.
INTERA was contracted by the city following Angola Common Council approval in May 2022. The company’s assignment was to investigate water availability in Steuben County, as well as name potential limitations on the availability of water for industry, agriculture and public supply.
“We’ve started this process, we’ve been doing it for about a year, we are still working on some of the modeling,” Selman said.
INTERA Vice President Jack Wittman will be able to provide a project update to the public. His presentation will focus on the hydrology of Steuben County and the relationship between lake levels, stream discharge, groundwater levels and water withdrawals in the region.
“We are trying to build sort of a foundation of what we hope is a long-term study,” Selman said.
Wittman will also explain the results of the water availability assessment conducted for watersheds in the county and discuss the characteristics of water withdrawals for public supply, industry and agriculture in the county.
In addition, he will touch upon potential threats to water availability in the county, including expanding water use for industry and agriculture, increasing withdrawals in Ohio, and a changing climate.
Selman said that some of the possible threats might include the local water flowing in the direction where it is pumped out of, which might lower the level of water in other parts of the region.
“If a gentleman in Ohio decides to pump a tremendous amount of water, it can affect the wells around him, and even over time, water that was actually under Indiana might end up in Ohio,” said Selman.
To avoid that, the meeting will also include a discussion of ongoing work to develop a surface-water monitoring network in Steuben County. The network will provide real-time data to assess the status of water resources in the region, and a tool to assess the impacts of potential threats.
“It’s not that renewable a resource, and we need to monitor and make sure that we are not hurting ourselves,” said Selman.
