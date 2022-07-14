Ten people arrested in the past couple days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Mitchell A. Buehrer, 32, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Jeremy M. Champion, 37, of the 2100 block of Boulder Drive, Kendallville, arrested Wednesday at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court. He was arrested Tuesday in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200N, on charges of felony strangulation, invasion of privacy and criminal confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Austin L. Freed, 24, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested in the 900 block of South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Levi J. Loucks, 38, of the 100 block of Heenan Street, Corunna, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Christina A. Nestor, 35, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Elise M. Oster, 57, of the 9800 block of East C.R. 645S, Wolcottville, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Orlando Prior Jr., 28, of the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Paul C. Sullivan II, 30, of the 400 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, arrested in the 7700 block of North Old 27, Fremont, on charges of felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• David L. Westfall, 43, of the 4600 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
