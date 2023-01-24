ANGOLA — Northeast Indiana has been placed under a winter storm warning from at 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana was calling for snow starting overnight and continuing through the day Wednesday.
"Snow will spread rapidly north early Wednesday with rapid accumulations before noon. The heaviest snow should end by late afternoon, although some blowing and drifting snow in open areas is likely to persist into the evening," the warning said.
The storm is one that is expected to track from the south to the north as it progresses.
“Snow arrives from south to north Wednesday morning,” the National Weather Service said.
Making matters worse is the possibility of strong winds.
Northeast wind gusts, becoming north to northwest in the afternoon will arrive at near 25 mph. This will result in some blowing and drifting snow.
So far this season the area has received about 8 inches of snow. The normal is about 17 inches. Precipitation is about on par, though it has mainly been in the form of rain and not snow.
