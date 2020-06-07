Glick fends off rival for Indiana Senate seat
Sue Glick will get a chance at her third term.
Glicks, northeast Indiana’s state senator since 2010, defeated challenger Jeff Wible in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Glick, an attorney, has represented District 13 since she was appointed to the seat in 2010. Wible was a former elected LaGrange County Prosecutor and then deputy prosecutor in Noble County before returning to private practice.
District 13 covers all of Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties and the westernmost townships in DeKalb County.
Glick won in all four counties, winning with 68.6% of the vote in her home LaGrange County, 64.8% in Steuben County, 56.3% in DeKalb County 54% of the vote in Noble County. Overall, she defeated Wible with 61.2% of the total vote.
DeKalb voters pick Republican nominees
AUBURN — DeKalb County voters chose the winners of four Republican primary contests for county offices Tuesday.
Todd Sanderson and Mike Watson won GOP nominations for DeKalb County Commissioner seats.
In a race for Northeast District commissioner, Sanderson of Auburn defeated Larry Dove of Butler by 2,463-2,219.
Watson defeated Kevin Webb by 2,576-2,018 in the race for the Southeast District commissioner seat. Both are Auburn residents and current Auburn city councilmen.
In a four-way race for three at-large seats on the DeKalb County Council, three of the candidates were incumbents. Current councilmen Bob Krafft and Dave Yarde won with 3,183 and 3,153 votes, respectively. Newcomer Amy Prosser edged out incumbent Martha “Marty” Grimm for the third nomination by 2,977 to 2,898 votes
Leta Hullinger won the GOP nomination for county recorder, with 2,998 votes to 1,555 for Ryan Openlander. Both are newcomers to elective office.
Noble voters nominate county clerk, coroner
ALBION — When it came to two contested races in Noble County, voters went with the candidates who are already working in the offices they’re seeking.
Republican voters picked Tammy Bremer as their candidate for the Noble County Clerk and Lisa Strebig as their pick for Noble County Coroner.
The clerks race pitted current deputy clerk Bremer against former Noble County courts bailiff and current Noble County Jail transport officer Jennifer Cummins. It was a close race, but Bremer edged her challenger 2,202 to 2,008.
In the coroner race, Strebig — a deputy coroner since 2002 and current chief deputy under Coroner Joan Cripe — emerged on top in the four-way Republican contest along with Tamara Coney, John Snyder and Lance Waters. Waters, had pulled out of the race after being named the next Kendallville Police Chief, but was not able to have his name pulled from the ballot.
In that race, Strebig was the top vote-getter with 1,712, followed by Coney at 1,332, Snyder at 849 and Waters with 466.
Former commissioner defeats incumbent
LAGRANGE — In what could be considered the only upset of the night, former LaGrange County Commissioner Kevin Myers defeated incumbent LaGrange County Commissioner Dennis Kratz by 60 votes to earn the Republican nomination in the race for the District 2 Commissioner’s seat.
Myers was formerly on the Board of Commissioners, but was defeated by Kratz in the 2016 primary.
This time around, Myers earned 42.5% of the votes, to Kratz’s 40.4% or 1,217 votes. LaGrange Town Board President Raymond Hoover, also in the race, finished a distant third, garnering 485 votes.
In the race for the three open at-large seats on the LaGrange County Council, incumbents Jeff Brill, Michael Strawser and Steve McKowen each outpolled Kimberly McKibben.
Challenger unseats Steuben commissioner
ANGOLA — Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton prevented incumbent Commissioner Jim Crowl from serving a fifth term representing the Middle District in a 2,425-1,890 defeat on Tuesday.
Two incumbents and a former elected official won the nominations for the three Republican slots for Steuben County Council.
The victors included incumbent Council Members Ruth Beer and Dan Caruso and former Steuben Coroner William Harter. Odd man out was Jacob R. Nicely.
The three winners were within whiskers of each other. Beer won the overall vote with 3,134 tallies (28.64%), followed by Caruso at 3,111 (28.43%) and Harter, 3,091 (28.24%). Nicely had 1,608 votes.
Democratic primary voters selected Dr. H. Lauren Vogel as their nominee for Steuben County coroner. Vogel faced Donald Mason, winning 960-412.
Peaceful protesters gather in Auburn
AUBURN — A group of people lined the sidewalk on the north side of the DeKalb County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, peacefully advocating racial justice and equality for all.
About a dozen people assembled at the beginning of the demonstration around 2 p.m. That number had grown to about 40 by 3:30 p.m. The death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked protests in cities across the nation.
Many drivers honked their horns in apparent support of the group as they drove their vehicles along 7th Street.
Project reveals underground doors,
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s Redevelopment Commission approved an emergency facade grant to help Pizza Forum with an unusual problem unearthed by the ongoing streetscape work — a full-size door and window openings located underneath the storefront.
The discovery of a doorway and windows more than 6 feet under the current sidewalk and street level had city officials scratching their heads, especially since Pizza Forum doesn’t appear to be the only shop with these underground openings.
Construction crews ripping out sidewalks and curbs along Main Street as part of the city’s $1.31 million streetscape project uncovered the odd issue recently, discovering an open doorway and window wells under the sidewalk.
“We’ve run into four of these instances so far,” city engineer Scott Derby said.
Contractors have just recently started tearing up concrete north of Mitchell Street and crews haven’t started at all on the east side of Main Street, which means workers may find even more such openings as the project advances.
