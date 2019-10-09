Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following wedding licenses were approved over the past week by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• David W. Smart, Angola, and Lynda Hale, Port Charlotte, Florida
• Brandon Burns and Kendall Ash, both of Angola
• James D. Wilson and Hope Ford, both of Angola
• Andrew Frye, Fort Wayne, and Shanna Venzke, Fremont
• Mark Hansbarger and Stella Bassey, both of Angola
• Nelson Shuman, Carmel, and Trina Wisel, Fremont
• Quinn Kurtz and Samantha Wagner, both of Angola
• Lyndon Fry and Emily Conn, both of Angola
• Allison Henn, Huntington, and Suede Schiffli, Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.