Six people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Eric D. Casebere, 55, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction.
• Tena M. Casebere, 51, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• Abigail L. Curtis, 23, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street, on a fugitive warrant.
• Matthew C. Elzey Jr., 28, of the 1700 block of Stults Road, Huntington, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal mischief with a pecuniary loss of $750-$49,999.
• Chance L. Sheets, 24, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Ashley M. Stoner, 35, of the 100 block of East Chestnut Street, Morenci, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
