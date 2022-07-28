ANGOLA — Advocacy Links is bringing new opportunities and resources to the Steuben area for the neurodivergent and special needs community.
Summer Kohne, Advocacy Links lead of Steuben and neighboring counties, is working to open Angola up to new, more accessible activities for all different types of people and ages.
One event to look for this Tuesday is “Kindness Rocks!” at Commons Park.
Children and adults can come out to paint rocks with positive messages and either keep it or hide it around the park to spread positivity.
“Kindness Rocks!” will be available in Angola from 2-3:30 p.m. This event is for all ages and costs only $5 to help pay for materials. It is asked that you register for the event by Monday at 4 p.m. so there can be enough supplies for everyone.
For questions about this event, contact Kohne at Summer.kohne@advocacy-links.com.
“Kindness Rocks!” has made many stops, including Auburn and Fort Wayne. It is now here to bring the community together and to learn more about what can be brought to Angola.
“We have a portion of advocacy links that provides resources to those types of people. We’ll help them get set up with therapies that they need or in home health care and so on and so forth,” said Kohne. “Then we created this separate part that is planning these events within our communities as well. The ‘Kindness Rocks!’ was something that I just thought would be a super fun craft for kids right before they go back to school.”
Kohne’s goal for the community is to bring more awareness about the resources already in the city and to bring more options for people with neurodivergency and special needs.
She has a new program starting for teens to get them connected with adults and people their own age who can be a mentor or listener. Giving these kids the opportunity to make a healthy connection with someone who can help them with problems and sympathize with the struggles that teenagers have now.
“My goal for my counties is to kind of have somewhere we can have these activities and where a neurotypical person kind of teams up with a neurodiverse. That way they have somebody that they can feel comfortable with,” said Kohne.
One way Kohne has implemented her ideas is a once-a-month meeting called Teen Talk. Teen Talk is a program made to allow teens a welcoming place to talk about their lives with a trusted peer or adult. This program will take place on the second Monday of every month.
The first Teen Talk will be on Aug. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the Steuben Event Center. This event cost $10 per person; fees are to cover the cost of the Event Center.
Kohne is currently working on a non-profit status that will give more opportunities for free events. This change in status helps Kohne get free venues to lessen the cost of the programs and events.
“I just think there’s such a need for teens to be able to find that safe place to be able to have mentors in each other, not just adults,” said Kohne. “We want them to talk to adults, but sometimes they need to talk to their peers and know that their peers are going through the same stresses that they are having as well.”
Kohne is always looking for new volunteers and sponsors who want to contribute to the cause. For more information on upcoming events visit advocacy-links.com/upcomingevents.
