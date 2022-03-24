Four people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Katie L. Baker, 19, of the 100 block of Southwest Boulevard, Elkhart, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Austin R. German, 22, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor theft.
• David H. Hardesty, 49, of the 400 block of 6th Avenue, Three Rivers, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor purchase or sale of ephedrine.
• Jose F. Luna Perez, 40, of the 1800 block of West C.R. 120N, arrested on U.S. 20 east of C.R, 600W, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.