ANGOLA — A Kendallville man is facing a felony and misdemeanor charges in Steuben County after an incident with a girl locally who was 15 at the time, say records filed in court.
Ethan C. Slone, 21, reportedly sent to the Steuben County girl an image of his penis through the phone app Snapchat in a March 2, 2022, incident. He also requested that she send him nude photos of herself, but she didn’t.
Slone, who faces a similar charge in DeKalb County, has been charged with a two Level 6 felonies in Steuben County, attempted possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, along with distribution of an intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor.
Slone reportedly used an ex-girlfriend’s Snapchat account to send photos and solicit photos from her sister, who was 15 at the time, court records said.
Court records also indicate Slone and the former girlfriend were sharing photos on Snapchat.
Snapchat is an instant messaging app and service developed by Snap Inc., said information on Wikipedia. One of the unique features of Snapchat is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients.
In the case before Steuben Superior Court, individuals involved were making screen shots of the images and messages in order to preserve them. These were shared with Indiana State Police Detective David Poe in his investigation, court records said.
The incidents allegedly occurred when Slone was living with his mother in Auburn. In DeKalb County Slone is facing one court of Class A misdemeanor distribution of an intimate image. That case was filed on Aug. 19, 2022.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said the Steuben County case was delayed while a variety of items related to the case had to be sorted out.
Also, while police were conducting their investigation there were times when Slone was hospitalized. He was not interviewed by Poe until Oct. 6, 2022. At that time, he denied having a Snapchat account or sending to or soliciting images from the minor girl.
Slone had his initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns on Tuesday afternoon.
He is facing 6 months to 1 1/2 years for the felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.