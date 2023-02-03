Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Damian M. Dowell, 39, of the 700 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Joshua D. Gaunt, 29, of the 1200 block of Lancaster Street, Bluffton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Austin R. German, 23, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on an outstanding warrant.
• William J. Gilger, 30, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 850E, Howe, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Derick J. McMillen, 26, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Kayla J. Ringler, 33, of Lane 355 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging theft.
