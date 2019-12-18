ANGOLA — An ordinance was passed Monday by the Angola Common Council vacating University Avenue and a portion of West Gale Street for Trine University and the House Corporation of the Beta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Sigma Phi.
The ordinance had all three required readings completed Monday.
City Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes said the vacation was requested by the university and the fraternity.
“The university and fraternity will be able to utilize the streets for parking needs for their campus and amenities,” Likes said in an email.
University Avenue, coming into the university from West Maumee Street along the south side is the portion being vacated. It will become university property.
City Engineer Amanda Cope said, per state code, existing utilities have access for maintenance.
“Yes, we have everything in place to maintain our utilities,” she said.
Gretchen Miller, vice president of administration and chief of staff at Trine University, said there is no plan to do any facilities construction on the area.
“We would, eventually, only use it for parking,” she said. “We would, as is common practice, give any access or right of way for public utilities or emergency personnel.”
In other business Monday, Council also approved fire protection agreements for 2020 for Jackson, Scott and York Townships.
The agreement with Jackson Township is for $3,450, which is a 50% decrease from 2019.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell said the decrease is because the city’s coverage territory for the township has been cut in half for 2020.
Scott and York townships each saw a 1% increase in 2020. Scott Township’s agreement is for $6,308 and York’s agreement is for $4,350.
Also approved was a tax abatement request for Univertical, 203 Weatherhead St., Angola, for $4.1 million worth of new machinery.
Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee said the abatement for personal property is for the machinery that will create two new jobs and set up staging for additional growth and development to come for Univertical.
Richele Orn, controller at Univertical, said the machinery will give the company a competitive advantage and will help further stabilize the workforce.
The abatement will be for five years and on a sliding scale, as suggested by Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.