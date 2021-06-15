Police make four arrests Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nancy N. Bailey, 37, of the 4900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Chase L. Kannel, 32, of the 800 block of North C.R. 900E, Angola, arrested on Mill Street on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ian A. Lepley, 22, of the 3300 block of C.R. 22, Waterloo, arrested at the Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Joshua E. Wicker, 38, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200N, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.
