ASHLEY — Police are filing charges against a suspect in connection with a pursuit that began in Ashley and ended in Auburn Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect has not been identified. Police are expected to file charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Ashley Town Marshal Scott Barnhart said.
The pursuit began when an Ashley officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the south edge of town at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle went south on C.R. 27 and wound through DeKalb County, Barnhart said. Ashley police were assisted by at least one unit from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Police made at least one attempt to deploy "stop sticks" to puncture the fleeing vehicle's tires, but the driver was able to avoid hitting the stop sticks, Barnhart said.
Officers were advised to end the pursuit at 5:17 p.m. near the Auburn city limits.
About 10-15 minutes after the pursuit, Barnhart said Auburn Police officers located the suspect vehicle.
Barnhart said there were no injuries or damage to vehicles in the pursuit.
