ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has appointed Dr. Charles MacLean as medical director for Cameron Urgent Care, 1381 N. Wayne St.
MacLean is a full-time physician with Cameron Urgent Care, Occupational Health and Trine Student Health.
“Dr. MacLean has been a loyal member to the Cameron team and the Steuben County community,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron. “It is an honor to have a team of providers that are enthusiastically committed to our community’s health. Dr. MacLean is a role model to his team and will serve the position well.”
MacLean has been a staff physician at Cameron Urgent Care for five years. He completed his undergraduate degree at St. Francis Xavier University Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada, and his doctor of medicine degree from Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Prior to joining Cameron, MacLean served as an Urgent Care physician for 20 years.
“I greatly enjoy working for Cameron,” said MacLean. “Being a community hospital, we are able to respond promptly to needs and are able to do our jobs better and more effectively. I’m excited to take on this new role as medical director and improving Cameron’s Urgent Care and Occupational Health services as much as I can.”
MacLean and his wife, Anne, have been married for 23 years. Together they enjoy traveling. When not working or enjoying time with his wife, MacLean is golfing or playing a game of hockey.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, please visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
