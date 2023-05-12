INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana lawmakers recently welcomed local students to the Statehouse where they participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2023 legislative session.
As pages, the students assisted lawmakers and staff with daily duties, toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, and joined State Reps. David Abbott, R-Rome City, Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Denny Zent, R-Angola, on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.
“It’s great to see local students taking an interest in state government,” Abbott said. “They’re able to learn a lot in one day from touring the historical Statehouse to watching legislators consider bills for new laws.”
These area students served as pages during the 2023 legislative session:
• Austin Abbott, Wolcottville, attends Prairie Heights Middle School;
• William Abbott, Wolcottville, attends Prairie Heights High School;
• Abigail Hawn, Ligonier, attends West Noble High School;
Carter Norrick, Auburn, attends DeKalb High School;
Carver Stump, Shipshewana, attends Westview Jr.-Sr. High School;
Faith Stump, Shipshewana, attends Westview Elementary School; and
Bethany Trinklein, Ligonier, attends West Noble High School.
“I appreciate visiting with local students and teaching them about our state government,” Smaltz said. “It’s really a unique and exciting experience for pages, and it’s great to have the opportunity for them to see the lawmaking process firsthand.”
Zent said students ages 13 to 18 should consider participating during the 2024 legislative session.
“Students who participate in the page program have a great opportunity to learn about state history,” Zent said. “It can also inspire them to become more civically engaged at a young age and one day pursue public service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.