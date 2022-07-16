CROOKED LAKE — The Steuben County 4-H Fair got rolling Friday night and included the crowning of the 2022 Miss Steuben County, a veteran 4-H’er who just finished up her freshman year at Purdue University, Kiana Allshouse.
Allshouse finished her nine-year 4-H career last year but the queen contest allowed her one more shot at being involved in the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
This year her role wiil keep her quite busy, tending to taking photos with champions and many other queenly duties. And she’ll be able to work with younger 4-H members, something she enjoyed doing as a 4-H’er.
But being in the queen contest was something out of Allshouse’s wheelhouse.
“I’ve never been in a pageant, never. I’m not one to usually dress up. And so all my family helped convince me to do it. And I think what really got me to do it was my final year of fair again all the little kids that I got to help, I got to help so many young ones how to show their animals give them little tips and tricks and I’m like wow, like if I can do this was showing just imagine how many more little kids I can inspire help out being able to have this title because to me, it’s more than just a crown on your head like you are representing each individual in this county,” Allshouse said.
Instead of being in Rensch Hall showing animals this year, Allshouse will be attending many of the shows as a spectator and helping out when called on.
When asked about her favorite animal shows, Allshouse gave a politically correct answer:
“I will have to say the pig show is always been something entertaining for me to watch,” she said, while attending the pig show. “But I also really always like watching the beef show because I was always too scared to show before. This is one that interests me and cows are my favorite. So I love them and I always think they’re cute. But again, I was too scared to show them. So I loved watching that one. That was one of my favorites, too.”
When she was in 4-H, Allshouse showed goats and started calves. She was the top showman in started calves last year.
Allshouse is the daughter of Bobby and Susan Allshouse. Sister Kaylan is also one of the senior members of 4-H.
First runnerup in the contest was Harper Henney, last year’s Achievement Winner. Second runnerup was Aliyah Smith. Caylee Bachelor was Miss Congeniality and the other contestant was Jerry Maysonet-Torres.
Friday night also saw the naming of the Achievement Winner, which was Kennedy Kugler, a 10-year 4-H’er.
The animal show competitions also began on Friday.
In the poultry show, Supreme Grand Champion went to Vince Gilbert. In the dog show, Obedience Grand Champion went to Alexyss Keener and Senior Showman honors went to Zoey Barnes.
Here are the results:
Poultry
Supreme Grand Champion: Vince Gilbert
Grand Champion Laying Hens: Sarah Rust
Res. Grand Champion Laying Hens: Kaytlyn Hostetler
Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Dilyn Miller
Res. Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Jaelyn Graber
Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Grace Albert
Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Grace Albert
Grand Champion Pullets: Dawson Cline
Res. Grand Champion Pullets: Kayla Caston
Grand Champion Turkey: Jaelyn Graber
Res. Grand Champion Turkey: Joel Graber
Grand Champion Market Ducks: Elizabeth Curey
Res. Grand Champion Market Ducks: Savannah Chatfield
Grand Champion Exhibition Ducks: Vince Gilbert
Res. Grand Champion Exhibition Duck: Wylie Fredrick
Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Olivia Howe
Res. Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Laken Mosier
Grand Champion Market Goose: Elizabeth Curey
Res. Grand Champion Market Goose: Ransom Curey
Junior Showman: Kayleigh Powell
Intermediate Showman: Laken Mosier
Senior Showman: Ava Budak
Dog
Obedience Grand Champion: Alexyss Keener
Obedience Reserve Grand Champion: Zoey Barnes
Junior Showman: Ramon Perry
Intermediate Showman: Breanna Whetzel
Senior Showman: Zoey Barnes
