Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.