ANGOLA — The victim of a Sunday morning rape in Orland had the presence of mind to record the incident, which she was able to provide to investigators working the case, helping bolster charges against an Orland man.
Brandon Kevin Hicks, 46, was arrested Sunday after police interviewed the victim and Hicks. Steuben County Sheriff’s officers were alerted to the incident by personnel at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, who treated the woman.
Hicks arrived at the Orland home from a night out drinking and went into the bedroom of the victim, who was with her dog behind a gate used to pen the animal in at night, said documents filed in Steuben Superior Court.
Hicks tripped over the fence then grabbed it and threw it, breaking a television that was on the wall.
As he went to get another television in the house, the victim started an audio recorder, which police used to determine the violent nature of the incident, which Hicks said was consensual.
The investigation indicated otherwise. Hicks forced the woman into various sex acts in a rough fashion, which health care providers at Cameron said caused injuries, court records say.
Hicks also choked the woman at least twice during the incident.
At a certain point, the woman tells Hicks that she needed to defecate, so he let her go to the restroom. She spent some time in there then was able to sneak out of the house and flee to the home of a family member, where she spent the rest of the early hours sleeping in her car.
Once the family member woke up, the two went to the hospital for treatment and to report the incident.
Hicks is facing three rape charges in Steuben Superior Court.
During the attack, the victim’s dog attempted to protect the victim and was allegedly struck by Hicks with a closed fist.
At another point, Hicks told the victim he didn’t care if she died, court records said.
Hicks is facing the following charges:
• Three counts of rape, a Level 3 felony
• Strangulation, a Level 6 felony
• Domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor
• Animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Orland Town Marshal’s Office.
If found guilty of the three Level 3 felony rape counts, Hicks is facing between 9-48 years in prison.
During an initial hearing on Tuesday, a no-contact order was placed on Hicks, meaning he can have no contact with the victim, should he make bail, which was set at $50,000.
Public defender Jack Roebel was appointed to represent Hicks.
