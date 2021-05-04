INDIANAPOLIS — Three area principals and one area vice-principal have been named principal and vice-principal of the year for district three of the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Prairie Heights High School's Jeremy Swander, Fremont Middle School's Greg Mohler and J.E. Ober Elementary School's Kristi Surfus were each honored as principals of the year and Lakeland Junior/Senior High School's Chelsea Superczynski was honored as assistant principal of the year.
District three is made up of schools in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
Principals are nominated by their peers, with one principal at each level chosen from each of the state's 12 districts. From these 12 winners, one will be chosen at the overall principal of the year for each level.
State winners will be announced at an awards celebration in November at the JW Marriott Hotel, Indianapolis.
The recognition ceremony is a part of the 2021 Principals of the Year Recognition Celebration, a part of IASP’s annual fall professional conference.
The award will be presented at a dinner with the IASP State President Aimee Lunsford, presiding along with Todd Bess, executive director.
The IASP is a non-profit, professional association serving more than 3,200 building level administrators in the state of Indiana.
KPC Media is working on stories to further recognize the individual honorees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.