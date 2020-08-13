Seven people
arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers.
• David J. Fields, 21, of the 3300 block of Kuder Lane, Warsaw, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
• Austin L. Foster, 26, of the 6300 block of Kiwanis Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 8000 block of West U.S. 20, on charges of felony resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment and reckless driving.
• James M. Hibbs, 35, of the 100 block of 2nd St., Wolcottville, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony theft and fugitive warrant and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• John R. Johnston, 63, of the 4600 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, arrested on the 351 mile marker of Interstate 69 on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment.
• Christopher M. Myers III, 30, of the 500 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested in the 1300 block of Williams Street on a felony fugitive warrant and charges of dealing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 34, homeless, arrested in the 400 block of South Darling Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessie G. VanVleet, 38, of the 3500 block of West Hastings Lake Road, Jonesville, Michigan, arrested in the 7200 block of Fremont Road, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.