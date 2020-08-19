ANGOLA — It has been a busy year for the public beach at Crooked Lake, officials say.
It also has been a busy year for human feces bacteria showing up at inlets to Crooked Lake, including near the beach.
Testing by the Steuben County Lakes Council shows that human Escherichia coli, better known as E. coli, has been turning up in what officials say are alarming numbers.
“Crooked Lake beach in Steuben County,” the Lakes Council report says, “sometimes has E. coli bacteria numbers that are high enough to exceed the Indiana water quality standard for recreational use.”
So far, the source of the bacteria has not been determined.
“We did the testing. We found (human) E. coli in seven of the 10 sites, but we have no idea of what’s the source,” said Bill Schmidt, who heads up the water quality testing program for the Lakes Council.
“The Steuben County Lakes Council has attempted to determine the source of the E.coli and reduce these sources so the beach is always safe for swimming,” the report said.
Frank Charlton, superintendent of Steuben County parks, said regular water samples taken at the beach this summer have always tested safe for recreational use — swimming.
The Lakes Council’s testing at the beach determined the E. coli was at a level that is considered safe. That number is 235 parts per 100 milliliter and below. At the beach, the sample showed 144 parts per milliliter. There were six sites sampled that had levels that were greater than allowed.
Previous sampling has shown that high E.coli numbers in the watershed are almost always associated with precipitation and runoff from surrounding land.
Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department, has said her office is working with the Lakes Council on the issue, as well as with state health officials.
It is possible the source of the bacteria is from septic systems that are upstream from Crooked Lake. The water samples for the Lakes Council’s study were taken July 11, following a rain event.
The Crooked Lake watershed isn’t the only area tested by the Lakes Council. Other potential hot spots are targeted, including the Hamilton Lake watershed where animal runoff has been an issue in recent years.
Improved technology has greatly enhanced the ability to test and determine the sources of E. coli and the type of bacteria it represents, such as human versus livestock.
The Lakes Council has employed DNA testing to help determine the source of bacteria. The breakdown for Crooked Lake showed seven sites sampled with human E. coli — including at the beach. Of those seven sites, two also included geese E. coli.
“Human (environmental) DNA was present at seven of the 10 sampled sites and in much higher concentrations than any other source,” the Lakes Council report said.
There wasn’t any trace of E. coli from dogs.
