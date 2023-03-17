Five people arrested on Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Lantz B. Brown, 42, of the 1700 block of West C.R. 120N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jeremy C. Coble, 30, of the 200 block of West Drive, Marshall, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Dezaray L. Elder, 21, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Amanda H. Mortise, 38, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass.
• Kellee N. White, 28, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, arrested in the 500 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor assisting a criminal
