Four people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Steven J. Abuga, 48, of the 2000 block of Willow Street, Franklin Park, Illinois, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Clinen H. McDonald III, 33, of the 8000 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Matthew R. Pedersen, 36, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Lynn G. Sebring, 77, of the 700 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on C.R. 200W north of U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.