ANGOLA — Follow the Steuben County Council on Aging down the rabbit hole on Aug. 18. The organization’s largest annual fundraiser invites the public to their Wonderland Gala for a night of entertainment, food, bidding and conversation.
While the Alice in Wonderland themed event is rapidly approaching, there are still tickets and tables available. Hurry, you mustn’t be late as time is running out to reserve your seat.
“We will be selling tickets up until Aug. 16 or until we’re sold out,” said Jami Stout, COA’s executive director. “There’s not a whole lot of tickets and tables left.”
Those 21 years old or older are able to purchase tickets for $65 through the COA’s website at steubencoa.org/gala-information.
Food will be provided by Lake It Easy and their extravagant menu will be one of the night’s highlights. A carving station with ham, sweet rolls, chutney and horseradish Dijon will be served along with a charcuterie display of roasted zucchini, peppers, portobello mushrooms, assorted cheeses, hummus, roasted red pepper dip, assorted olives and crostini.
More food will decorate the tables in the form of stuffed sausage mushrooms, stuffed spinach mushrooms, potstickers, lamb meatball with Mediterranean sauce, chicken sate with peanut sauce, polenta cakes with shredded beef, shrimp cocktail and crawfish pasta.
Live and silent auctions are also set to take place during the organization’s fourth annual fundraiser. For several months, COA has been accepting community donations of any size and any amount to use for their Wonderland Gala.
“We have six live auction items and between 50 to 60 silent auction items,” Stout said.
These range anywhere from gift baskets to trips and more. Some destinations include Mexico, Florida and Michigan. This year, COA will be drawing from their special appeal donation card box. Names pulled will have a chance to pick a centerpiece to take home.
Even more opportunities await in the doors of the Steuben County Event Center. COA will do a wine pull for $25 each and whiskey pull for $20.
Hepcat Rival, Toledo, Ohio, is providing the night’s live entertainment. April Hoff is the fundraiser’s photographer. The work of Corey Cook will be on display through the Gala’s program video. Linens and decor are from The 6 on James.
The Wonderland Gala is from 6-10 p.m. at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101b Crooked Lake. Those that bought a sponsorship are allowed entrance at 5:30 p.m. and will receive a free drink ticket for the evening.
Committee members include Jami Stout, Cheryl Norris, Christina Cress, Vicki Thompson, Kara Laughlin, Cyndie Harter, Barbra Rumsey, Dareen McClelland, Allison Dayglow, Nora Majors and Lesli Hall.
As the organization’s primary fundraiser each year, donations and support go a long way for their over 700 members. The Wonderland Gala will also provide the COA the opportunity to continue following their mission: To help members live their best lives by fostering a sense of belonging, purpose and well-being.
The above statement is accomplished through providing programs and services that give a chance for seniors to socialize, exercise, receive support and information on senior resources, health information and screenings, utilize public transportation and more.
For more information about the COA visit steubencoa.org.
