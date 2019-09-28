This is Part 1 of a two-part series
You can do everything in life right and still trouble, depression, illness and more can strike you. Those things are not discriminatory. They can come with the wind or knock the wind out of you. Life at times is just hard for no particular reason at all.
We in this area have grown up with some pretty funny colloquialisms. (Things that are known to us in this corner of the world but possibly not everywhere.)
Some of those are:
God only helps those that help themselves.
This is actually credited to Benjamin Franklin although one cannot be entirely sure about phrases! Proverbs, the book of wisdom, actually teaches to the contrary. We read in Proverbs 28:26 “Those who trust in themselves are fools, but those who walk in wisdom are kept safe.” Also, we are taught that God sent Jesus for us while we were still sinners. It states in Romans 5:6-8: “You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly… God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
God sent Jesus not for when we have been helping ourselves and getting it together, but when we are still hot messes. Praise the Lord!
God won’t give you more than you can handle.
Hmmmmmm. I once heard someone say that had suffered the tragedy of losing their child, “so, what that means is God gave me this pain? Because I am strong?” “No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13) The temptation is different than the suffering. You had no control of, and you could not refuse. Temptation means “the desire to do something, especially wrong or unwise.”
I take great comfort in knowing that God is always with us. That verse is Deuteronomy 31:6, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”
God loves you and has a great plan for your life!
Let’s look at some people that had incredible relationships with God, and things were still tricky or complicated. The prophet Jeremiah had his ear turned to hear God and obey, he ended up at the bottom of a cistern. David was a man after God’s own heart; he spent years running from King Saul even though God chose him to be King. Paul gave his life to Christ entirely and spent vast amounts of time in prison.
We do need to know we are loved! “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16. Love can help in many ways. 1 Peter 4:8, “Above all, love each other deeply because love covers over a multitude of sins.”
Next week we will talk about some more phrases that are not Godly, but we have adopted as if they are!
