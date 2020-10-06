The Public Square is looking a lot like fall after having getting a little decorating help from Franz Nursery, Hamilton, which contracted with the city to maintain plantings this year. Above, Paul Harrison of Franz, works on planting some mums last Thursday. With the addition of corn stalks, straw bales and pumpkins, the look came together. The spruce up came at a good time because the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument is getting some rehabilitation work and the lawn on the mound is being completely replanted. By next year, everything should be back in top shape on the Public Square.
