HAMILTON — The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candidates' forum for the upcoming municipal election.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., starting at 6:30 p.m.
The only candidates who are contested in the Nov. 5 Hamilton municipal election are those who are running for the at-large seat. The candidates are incumbent Councilwoman Mary Vail, Democrat, and Republican challenger Lloyd Bartels.
The two candidates will also be appearing on stage together during The Herald Republican mayoral debate and candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. The event is being held in the Fabiani Theatre in the Trine University Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center.
