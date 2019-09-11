INDIANAPOLIS — Area lawmakers invite local college students and recent graduates to apply for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program, which takes place during the 2020 legislative session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Local legislators seeking interns include State Reps. David Abbott, R-Rome City, Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Denny Zent, R-Angola.
Abbott said local college and graduate students, and recent graduates should apply before Oct. 31.
“Internships are a practical way to test skills learned in the classroom and see how they can be used in real-world applications,” Abbott said. “Each intern is paired with a full-time staffer, allowing them to sharpen existing skills and develop new ones. Our staff is one of the best in the Statehouse at mentoring their interns and helping make the internship a meaningful experience.”
Smaltz said the internship program is a unique opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience and apply their skills in a real-world setting. He said the paid internship is full-time and takes place during the spring semester.
“We’ve had two students in consecutive years from our area take advantage of this internship,” Smaltz said. “Each honed skills and developed tools that have served them well since leaving the Statehouse. I would encourage anyone interested to apply for this opportunity.”
Zent said internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.
“The Statehouse is an ideal place to establish a strong network that can help lead to a career,” Zent said. “Our interns get a front row seat to the inner workings of state government while building connections with others working in their field of interest, whether that is media relations or legislative operations.”
These positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
More information about the Indiana House Republican Internship Program and the application can be found at IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
