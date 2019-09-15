KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute marked a half-century of learning Saturday with a party celebrating its growth and success in equipping students with skills for lifelong careers.
The celebration included Not Just Fries food truck, a bouncy house for children and interactive demonstrations that represent each program. Interactive displays exhibited diagnostic tools for automotive and boat motors, the building of a home replica for the construction trades and welding, and pastry shaping in the culinary arts department.
Kelly Graden and Terri Maggert used an anatomy model nicknamed “Fred” to talk to visitors about two programs in health care, Health Occupations and Primary Healthcare. In Health Occupations, seniors explore more than 20 careers in health care with hands-on experience in obstetrics, EMS, surgery and dentistry. In Primary Healthcare, students complete coursework to be certified in CPR and first aid, and earn their Certified Nursing Assistant license. CNA-licensed students often go directly into the workforce.
Volunteer clients kept the cosmetology department busy with hair styling and pedicures. In the audio-visual media room, celebration guests could stand before a green screen and get an image of themselves as cartoon characters.
At the marine mechanics station, students Keagan McCreery and Skylar Stafford explained that Impact’s marine program gives them the knowledge they need to obtain online certifications from boat manufacturers such as Evinrude and Yamaha to be workforce-ready. Students in this program may also qualify for a scholarship to study at Marine Mechanics Institute in Florida, McCreery said.
Impact Institute was founded in 1969 as the Four-County Area Vocational Cooperative, serving 10 school districts in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties. Decades of growth added Whitley and Huntington counties and three more school districts to the area served.
Adult education programs serve all six counties. The high school education programs serve all counties except Huntington.
Impact Institute director Jim Walmsley said the biggest change in 50 years has been in where and how programs are delivered, and the equipment provided for students to use in learning.
“In 1969, schools had their own programs” in vocational education such as welding, construction, or automotive mechanics, Walmsley said. “Now we have shared programming in at one location.”
Walmsley said Impact has been planning the celebration for a while now, discussing what community-oriented activities would best showcase the learning that takes place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.